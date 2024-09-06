ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers attempt to stay in the AL Wild Card race as they face the Oakland Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Athletics prediction and pick.

Tigers-Athletics Projected Starters

Brant Hurter vs. Undecided

Brant Hurter (3-1) with a 3.25 ERA and a .94 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Hurter went five innings, giving up six hits and one run. He would get the win over the Boston Red Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Hurter has not made a start on the road, but has made two appearances. He is 1-1 in 8.2 innings of work, giving up five runs and a home run.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Athletics Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: +102

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Athletics

Time: 4:07 PM ET/ 1:07 PM PT

TV: BSDET/NBCSCA

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are tied for 21st in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 26th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Riley Greene has led the way this year. He is hitting .255 in the last week with a .350 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs, 58 RBIS, and 68 runs scored. Meanwhile, Colt Keith has also been solid this year. He is hitting .259 on the year with a .311 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs, 53 RBIS, and has scored 49 times this year. Matt Vierling rounds out the best bats on the year. He is hitting .259 on the year with a .304 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 69 runs scored this year.

In the last week, Parker Meadows has led the way. He is hitting .227 in the last week with a .261 on-base percentage. He has a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Kerry Carpenter has also been driving in runs, but not hitting well. He is hitting just .200 in the last week with a .333 on-base percentage. He has a home run, four RBIS, and two runs scored in the last week. Finally, Trey Sweeney is hitting just .214 in the last week, but driving in runs. He has hit a home run, four RBIs, a stolen base, and a run scored in the last week. The Tigers are hitting just .199 in the last week, with six home runs and 20 runs scored in six games.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are 25th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 25th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. Brent Rooker has led the way. He is hitting .298 this year with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs. He has also eight stolen bases and scored 73 times on the year. Shea Langeliers is also having a solid year. He is hitting just .221 but with a .284 on-base percentage. He has 25 home runs, and 68 RBIs, and has scored 50 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year with JJ Bleday. He is hitting .247 this year with a .327 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs, and 55 RBIs while scoring 69 times this year.

Brent Rooker has been great in the last week. He is hitting .483 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has four home runs, nine RBIs, a stolen base, and seven runs scored. Meanwhile, Shea Langeliers is also hitting well. He is hitting .231 in the last week with three home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Seth Brown is also hot at the dish. Brown is hitting .417 in the last week with a home run, a triple, and four RBIs. He has also scored twice in the last week. Finally, Lawrence Butler is hot as well. he is hitting .379 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs and seven runs scored. The Athletics are hitting .249 in the last week with 11 home runs and 30 runs scored in seven games.

Final Tigers-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Brant Hurter has been solid in his two chances to start a game this year. He has pitched ten innings, giving up just three runs and winning both games. Still, the Athletics are playing well as of late. They are scoring over four runs per game in the last week. Further, they have a runs-created total of 31.4 runs. The Tigers' offense has been struggling heavily as of late. They have scored just 16 runs in the last week, with just 13.3 runs created. The Athletics have struggled heavily this year overall, but have been solid as of late, going 7-7 in their last 14 games. They should be able to keep this close on a Tigers team that is struggling to score.

Final Tigers-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Athletics +1.5 (-200)