The Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins begin a three-game weekend series today. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Marlins prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Tigers come into the game after being swept by the Los Angeles Angels, including losing both games a doubleheader. With the loss, the Tigers have dropped to 46-57 on the year. In the series with the Angels, it was both sides of the game that struggles. They scored just 10 runs in the three games and lost by shutout in there. Meanwhile, the Tigers pitchers gave up 24 runs in three games. At least Tigers fans got to witness history while losing. In game one of the doubleheader, they saw Shohei Ohtani pitch a one-hit shutout while launching two home runs at the play.

Meanwhile, the Marlins are making moves to ensure a playoff spot, starting with a trade for David Robertson. The Marlins just split a two-game series with the Rays, but have struggled as of late. They have lost eight of their last ten games, and are currently 10.5 games behind the Braves in the division. Still, they are just a half-game back of the Phillies and Reds for a wildcard spot.

Here are the Tigers-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Marlins Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-184)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 7 (-120)

Under: 7 (-102)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Marlins

TV: BSDET/BSFL

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tiger's offense has been awful this year. They are sitting 28th in runs scored, 28th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. The hottest bat on the team is Riley Greene. He is hitting .364 on the month while having a .435 on-base percentage. This has led to him scoring 16 times this month. Meanwhile, he has driven in 11 runs with the help of three home runs, a triple, and nine doubles. The two best players on the Tiger's offense are Spencer Torkelson and Zach McKinstry.

Torkelson leads the team in home runs and RBIs on the season, with his RBI value placing him tied for 40th in the majors. Furthermore, Torkelson continues to drive in runs this month. He has 17 RBIs this month, including five in his last five games. This month he also has four home runs with five doubles and a triple. Torkelson has also scored 12 times. While the batting average is sitting at just .253, he is getting on base at a .330 clip.

After a great first two months of the season, Zach McKinstry bombed in June but has rebounded some here in July. He was on a 1-12 streak before snagging two hits with a double and an RBI in the second game yesterday. He is hitting just .234 on the month with a .253 on-base percentage. This has led to his RBI total being bad for this month. He has just five RBIs on the month with the help of two home runs. Yesterday was the first time since July 1st that he drove in a run without hitting a home run.

While the Tiger's offense is bad, the pitching is better. The Tigers are 21st in team ERA, seventh in WHIP, and 15th in opponent batting average. It will be Reese Olson on the mound today for the Tigers. He is 1-4 on the season with a 4.53 ERA. In his last start, Olson went five innings, giving up five runs with two home runs. It was also the second straight start in which he took a loss, with the other being a 5.1-inning performance and giving up two runs.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins need to figure out their pitching. They have given up 44 runs in their last ten games while losing eight of them. Taking out the two wins, they have averaged giving up 5.125 runs per game in the losses. On the year, they are 13th in team ERA, 12th in WHIP, and 14th in opponent batting average. Braxton Garrett will be on the hill today for the Marlins. He is 5-3 on the season with a 4.32 ERA. Last time out he was awful. He gave up three home runs and six total runs in just three innings of work. This month he has given up three or more runs in each of his four starts while having an ERA of 7.85 on the month. He also have given up five home runs this month.

On the offensive end, the Marlins still struggle to score consistently. They are 26th in the majors in runs scored, but sitting fourth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging percentage. Luis Arraez is continuing to hit well. He leads the majors this year with a .376 batting average but this month, he is hitting just .325. Still, for almost every batter in the majors, hitting .325 in a month would be amazing. Arraez has also driven in 12 runs, and scored six times, with the help of seven doubles and a triple.

Joining him in hitting hot is his double-play partner, Jon Berti. Berti is on an eight game hitting streak as he has hit ..452 this month. He also has an on-base percentage of .500 on the month, while scoring nine times. He is not driving in a ton of runs, just driving in four, but he has been a problem for opposing pitchers on the base bath. Berti has three stolen bases this month and has not been caught. Meanwhile, the Marlins would love to see Bryan De La Cruz get back on track. He had a home run yesterday that was a solo shot. On the month he has four home runs with 11 RBIs, but he is hitting just .231 with a .265 on-base percentage.

Final Tigers-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Marlins offense has struggled as of late, but what better remedy than a pitcher that has been bad recently. Reese Olson has been dreadful in his last few starts. The only saving grace for him being on the mound today for the Tigers is he has pitched better away from home than at home. He gives up fewer home runs on the road and has a much lower ERA. Still, many of the Marlins bats are better at home. Expect them to score plenty of runs today and get the win.

Final Tigers-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins -1.5 (+152)