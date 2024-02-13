Edwards gave some big praise to his T-Wolves teammate.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are back at the top of the Western Conference after their 121-100 road win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, and Anthony Edwards is giving a lot of credit to one of his teammates.

After the win that put the Wolves solidly in first place in the standings and a full game ahead of the second-place Oklahoma City Thunder, Edwards said he believes three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert is still the top dog on the defensive end.

“I think [Rudy] Gobert is the best defensive player in the world,” Edwards said.

Gobert, who was named the league's best defender in 2018, 2019, and 2021, has been the head of the Timberwolves' stifling defense, which ranks first in the NBA in defensive rating this season (108.5), nearly two full points clear of the Cleveland Cavaliers in second place.

In 52 games this year, Gobert has re-established himself as a force on the glass and defensive end; he is currently averaging the second-most rebounds (12.5) and eighth-most blocks (2.1) in the NBA, and he is leading the league in defensive win shares (4.0), according to Basketball Reference.

Gobert anchored top-notch defenses while a member of the Utah Jazz as well, and this season in Minnesota, he has locked down the paint; the Wolves are allowing the third-fewest points in the paint per 100 possessions.

Despite inconsistent offense — Minnesota currently ranks 18th in offensive rating — the Timberwolves have remained one of the best teams in the NBA all season. In addition to Gobert, Edwards has shined, averaging a career-high 25.8 points per game while shooting at the highest clips of his career from the field and three-point range. Karl-Anthony Towns has also embraced a secondary role behind Edwards and bolstered the team's defense while continuing to space the floor with red-hot perimeter shooting.

With 29 games left in the season, the Wolves likely have a tough road ahead to secure the first seed in the Western Conference. The Thunder, Clippers, and defending champion Denver Nuggets are all within 1.5 games of Minnesota.