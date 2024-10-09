Anthony Edwards, the 23-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves guard, is set to take on even more responsibility heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. After a standout performance last year, averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, Edwards helped lead the Timberwolves to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in over two decades.

Building on his success, Edwards represented Team USA at the Paris Olympics, contributing to the team’s efforts as they secured their fourth consecutive gold medal. His impact on the international stage has only raised expectations for the rising star as he prepares for the upcoming NBA season.

Edwards takes center stage in Netflix’s Starting 5 documentary series, which actively follows some of the NBA’s biggest stars, including LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis, throughout the 2023-24 season. The series captures Edwards' evolving role in the league, showcasing his progression and maturity as he transitions into one of basketball’s most promising young talents.

Tim Connelly draws Spider-Man comparison as Timberwolves challenge Anthony Edwards to reach new heights

Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly has not shied away from setting high expectations for the young star. In one episode of the documentary, Connelly emphasized the magnitude of Anthony Edwards' potential and the challenges that come with it.

“We continue to challenge Anthony because we think he can be one of the best players ever, and we don’t say that lightly,” Connelly remarked.

The Timberwolves executive underscored the weight of Edwards’ role, drawing a parallel to Spider-Man’s iconic line about responsibility.

“With that expectation comes tremendous responsibility,” Connelly added.

As Anthony Edwards enters the 2024-25 season, the Timberwolves are banking on his ability to not only meet but exceed these heightened expectations. With his growth as a leader on and off the court, the team looks to build on last season's success, and Edwards’ development will be key to the franchise’s continued rise.