It’s now been nearly four months since Karl-Anthony Towns tasted some NBA action for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 27-year-old has been sidelined by a lingering calf injury that has forced him to sit out a good chunk of the season for the Wolves. The good news for Minnesota fans, however, is that KAT is now nearing a much-anticipated return to the court.

The most recent update on Towns is that he’s expected to return in the coming weeks. Well, it now sounds like there’s a possibility that that’s going to be this week after the three-time All-Star was upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. This report comes via NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns has been upgraded to questionable to play in Wednesday's home game vs. Atlanta. https://t.co/EzDn21VPc1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 21, 2023

There’s obviously still a big chance that Karl-Anthony Towns sits out on Wednesday, but the mere fact that he’s now been upgraded to questionable bodes well for his imminent return. If he is unable to give it a go against the Hawks, his next chance to play would be on Sunday as the Timberwolves kick off a three-game Western Conference road trip against the defending champs Golden State Warriors.

Minnesota needs their star big man back as soon as possible with the team still seeking to secure their spot in the playoffs. At the moment, the Wolves are in possession of a 36-37 record and are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz for the eighth spot in the West. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers are breathing down their neck, though, and unless they keep stacking up the wins, Minnesota could see themselves quickly ousted from the postseason picture in the conference.