Fans may have seen Karl-Anthony Towns put up insane numbers but they didn't like the Timberwolves loss.

January 22 really is a night for breaking records. Kobe Bryant set an insane 81 points in his career during this night. Joel Embiid was also blazing with the Philadelphia 76ers despite Victor Wembanyama standing in their way. However, one performance was not like the others. Karl-Anthony Towns just notched 62 points of his own. Along with this came a flurry of statements blasting him because of the Minnesota Timberwolves loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

“No way the Timberwolves are going to lose when KAT dropped 60, that’s crazy,” and, “Dawg how did the Timberwolves lose this,” were just some shocked reactions that some fans dropped after the Hornets got away with a three-point win.

Some members of the Timberwolves faithful did not even hesitate to call for new ownership, “If the Timberwolves lose to the Hornets tonight after what Karl-Anthony Towns did. Sell the team.”

These 62 points made Towns notch the record for most points in a single game throughout Timberwolves history. He now currently holds the three highest-scoring games in the franchise's existence. It is only trailed by his 60-point outburst against the 2022 San Antonio Spurs. The other was his 56-point game in 2018 at the expense of the Atlanta Hawks.

How the Hornets spoiled a career night for the Timberwolves star

None of these records seem to matter because of the loss. Some fans even blasted Towns for wanting to be like Joel Embiid but falling short and not getting playing time in the clutch.

“This is an absolutely hilarious loss for the Timberwolves. KAT wanted to be Embiid so bad that he sucked and had to be benched in crunch time as they lose to the 9-31 Charlotte Hornets,” a fan wrote. They even added that the Towns could be the first player in league history to notch that insane stat but still be sidelined in the dying minutes.

The Timberwolves could not come together as Towns shot 35 field goals. This meant that only three players in the roster managed to even score double-digit points. Aside from knocking down shots and letting the ball go around, the Hornets got back into the game because of the Timberwolves' lack of ball security. They turned the ball over 13 times. The ball was stolen from them in eight of those.

Kobe Bryant got the win over the Toronto Raptors. Joel Embiid made Gregg Popovich eat his words as well. For the Timberwolves, they could not spell feat without defeat.