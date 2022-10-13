Patrick Beverley’s season-altering effect on Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who acquired Patrick Beverley last year, only to include him in the package they traded for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, know firsthand of Beverley’s value that goes way beyond the box score.

Since making the 2004 Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves only made the playoffs once before the 2021-22 season, during the 2017-18 campaign when Jimmy Butler was still in town. The past 18 years have not been kind to the Timberwolves franchise. However, Patrick Beverley’s arrival marked a change in the team’s culture and mentality.

Head coach Chris Finch valued the belief Beverley brought to such a young team, helping pave the road for the franchise to be a contender for the years to come.

“From Day 1, he basically told a young team they were able to win and make the playoffs … the confidence he gave to guys like Karl … being a really good pro. Every day, he had a habit, a routine … the competitive fire,” Finch said, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Patrick Beverley’s words of encouragement worked, surely enough; the Timberwolves were impressive during the entirety of the 2021-22 season, winning 46 games and finishing seventh in a tough Western Conference. They managed to hold off the Los Angeles Clippers during the Play In, setting up a date with the Memphis Grizzlies in a two-seven matchup in the first round of the playoffs.

However, despite the 34-year old guard’s best efforts, the Timberwolves’ youth reared its ugly head in the postseason. Minnesota collapsed at home in Game 3, thanks in no small part due to Karl-Anthony Towns’ unacceptable eight point, five rebound performance. They ended up losing the series in six games.

Now with the Lakers, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will value Patrick Beverley’s desire to do whatever is needed to win. LeBron and Russ memorably have had their run-ins with Beverley in the past, but Beverley is the epitome of one of sports’ oldest clichés. He’s the kind of player you hate when he’s on the opposing locker room, but one you embrace with open arms when he’s your teammate.

The Lakers, after a disappointing 33-49 finish last season, will definitely find Beverley’s presence to be a boon towards their playoff hopes. He has not been a part of a team that finished below .500, having only missed the playoffs once in his career back in 2018 with the Clippers (with a 42-40 record). And if Beverley has anything to say about it, he’s not about to start letting up now.