Boasting a 49-22 record after 71 games, the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to finish the regular season strong. With just 11 games remaining, the Timberwolves will first turn their eyes to the visiting Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Sitting 1.5 games back of the top-seeded Denver Nuggets, Minnesota has a lot to gain yet in the final stretch. However, star pieces Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert have popped up on the injury report again.
Rudy Gobert has been playing through his rib sprain
Gobert missed the final three games of Minnesota’s long road trip before ultimately returning to the lineup on March 22 in a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Timberwolves center has been dealing with a left rib sprain. Over the last couple of days, Gobert has mentioned his mobility being the most important factor of playing through the pain. Over his last two games, the Frenchman is averaging 13.0 points and 13.0 rebounds as the double-double machine appears to be returning to full strength.
All season long, the Timberwolves’ defensive anchor has prided himself on his availability. Having already played in 65 games, the Stifle Tower is eligible for end-of-season awards as he currently is the betting favorite for his fourth Defensive Player of the Year honor. But even with a couple days of rest before Wednesday night’s matchup, Gobert remains questionable.
Anthony Edwards remains on the injury report
The Timberwolves’ star guard has been an absolute show-stopper all season long. Dropping highlight-reel plays left and right, Edwards’ most recent injury actually resulted from his poster dunk on Utah Jazz forward John Collins. The sensational jam ended with Edwards sustaining a left middle finger dislocation as the ball ricocheted off his finger.
Despite the injury, Edwards has yet to miss a game since the dislocation. The two-time All-Star has suited up for all three of the Timberwolves’ most recent games, and he has not disappointed in that stretch. Averaging 23.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists, Ant has given Minnesota another streak of excellence. In the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, his continued growth and impressive play has allowed the Wolves to go 8-3 without KAT in the lineup this year.
While Edwards remains questionable for Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons, he hasn’t been affected from a minutes perspective with the injury. He has played an average of 37 minutes over his past three games and is likely a safe bet to be in the lineup again barring some unforeseen circumstances. With the Timberwolves chasing the top spot in the Western Conference, each win matters and protecting home court against a lesser Pistons team is a must-win this time of year.