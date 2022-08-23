The Tennessee Titans had a strong 2021 regular season. The team clinched the AFC South and finished No. 1 in the AFC. Still, the Titans were unable to replicate their performance in the postseason, losing 19-16 in the Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Without winning a playoff game since 2019, Tennessee might have to make some changes to go back to postseason success. Reigning NFL Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel’s lineup could be a bit different this upcoming season in order for better results in the spring.

As the team plays its final preseason game on Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals, this will be the last chance for some players to earn starting jobs for Week 1.

With that being said, here are two Titans backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season.

Tennessee Titans backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

2. CB Roger McCreary

One position that still has an ongoing battle is the cornerback. Kristian Fulton started in all 13 games last year and should have his job back. However, the team has yet to determine who will be the second starter alongside Fulton this season.

The competition is between Caleb Farley and Roger McCreary. Both are recent high draft picks for the Titans, with Farley selected in the first round in 2021 and McCreary in this year’s second round.

Farley started one game in his rookie year before going down with a torn ACL. He totaled four tackles and one pass deflection in the year. Now back in action, the former Virginia Tech Hokie is currently listed as a starter for the Titans.

But he will have to battle rookie McCreary. Selected out of Auburn, McCreary was named a First-Team All-American by the Associated Press and ESPN for his senior year. He also earned First-Team All-SEC honors. With his competition coming back from injury, the high draft investment on McCreary might mean the team is not fully ready to commit to Farley right away.

Because of that, McCreary has a real chance of stealing Farley’s role and becoming one of the first-string cornerbacks. Both should get more reps on Saturday, so depending on how it goes, Vrabel might have a decision to make.

1. NT Naquan Jones

Another position that might see some changes in 2022 is nose tackle. Last year, Teair Tart started 10 out of the 11 games he played, registering 16 total tackles with eight being solo. Undrafted in 2020, Tart battled for his spot on the roster and earned the starting role in just his second year in the league.

Similar to the incumbent nose tackle, Naquan Jones went undrafted in 2021. Still, he was able to make the roster and appeared in 13 games as a rookie, starting five. He had 29 total tackles with 12 solo. He also had 2.5 sacks and two pass deflections.

Jones made a good impression right away, and perhaps that puts Tart’s starting job in jeopardy. Based on numbers only, Jones had more defensive impact than Tart despite coming off the bench for the majority of the season.

With the final preseason week ahead, the Cardinals matchup could be the last chance for either to prove their value. Both players should participate in meaningful snaps in the game, and perhaps Vrabel will take into consideration on whether or not Tart will keep his role for the Titans.

Jones impressed as an undrafted rookie, and he should be ready for a bigger jump in the upcoming 2022 season. It will all depend on whether or not he will have the time on the field to do that.