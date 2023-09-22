With a Tennessee Titans Week 3 game scheduled against the Cleveland Browns, a lot of eyes will be on Ryan Tannehill. The Titans are coming off a thrilling Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, and they are now set to face the Browns in what promises to be another exciting matchup. Ahead of the Titans-Browns game, we’ll be making our Titans Week 3 predictions as they aim to continue their winning ways and secure a victory against Cleveland.

The Titans' Week 2 Overtime Win

In a thrilling Week 2 matchup, the Tennessee Titans emerged victorious with a 27-24 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Titans' victory not only improved their record to 1-1 but also marked the end of an eight-game losing streak dating back to the previous season. The game was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams showcasing their offensive firepower. Ultimately, it was a late touchdown pass from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill that propelled the team to victory. This hard-fought win was a significant milestone for the Titans, as they finally secured a victory that counted after a long and frustrating journey.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Tennessee Titans' Week 3 game vs. the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL season.

1. Ryan Tannehill Gets Bagged Three or More Times

In Sunday's victory over the Chargers, Ryan Tannehill completed 20 of 24 passes for 246 yards, securing one touchdown and avoiding interceptions. Additionally, he executed one rush for 12 yards, scoring another touchdown. Following a Week 1 loss with three turnovers, Tannehill rebounded by prioritizing ball security in Sunday's triumph. He exhibited remarkable efficiency, averaging slightly over 10 yards per pass attempt, highlighted by two impressive deep passes to Treylon Burks and Chris Moore. Furthermore, Tannehill orchestrated a 12-yard scamper into the end zone during the third quarter when the Titans initiated an option play. All in all, this performance marks a significant rebound for Tannehill, who will lead the Titans in Week 3 against the Browns.

Having said that, Tannehill has been sacked a total of eight times already. Against a d-line that is headlined by Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith, Tannehill will likely get bagged a few times again. These Browns have just excelled in containing quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Kenny Pickett. They have allowed a combined 304 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Titans' offensive line will face a rigorous test, possibly forcing Tannehill into evasive action.

#Chargers LB Kenneth Murray, Jr. sacked Ryan Tannehill in just 2.31 seconds on this play. That's the fastest sack recorded by any defensive player so far this season. Perfectly timed blitz from K9, who is almost to Tannehill just after he got the snap. pic.twitter.com/Z585F5J5eq — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) September 18, 2023

2. Tyjae Spears Surpasses 100 Rushing Yards

In the overtime win against the Chargers on Sunday, Tyjae Spears rushed the ball eight times for 49 yards while contributing two receptions for six yards. In comparison to Week 1, Spears experienced a reduction in his role within the Titans' offense. He accumulated 10 total touches compared to Derrick Henry's 28. Nevertheless, Spears displayed bursts of explosiveness during his opportunities. He had notable gains of 14 and 11 yards. Despite clearly occupying the backup role in the depth chart, Spears plays a significant part in the offense. He should receive high single-digit touches consistently. Keep in mind as well that Henry is questionable this week. In the event of Henry's potential absence, Spears could deliver a remarkable performance in Week 3.

3. Treylon Burks Records Another Long Reception

In Week 2, Treylon Burks secured three receptions out of four targets, accumulating 76 yards. The majority of Burks' impact came from a 70-yard reception during the second quarter. Despite being on the field for 94 snaps across the initial two games of the season, Burks has only received six targets thus far. Consequently, it seems that he will primarily rely on big plays and touchdowns to contribute significantly to the team's offensive output. The anticipation was high to observe Burks in a leading role. This is especially true with DeAndre Hopkins nursing an ankle injury before the Week 2 matchup against the Chargers. Although Hopkins did play, Burks showcased his potential with the 70-yard reception in the second quarter. It remains doubtful that he will receive sufficient targets with Hopkins on the field. Nevertheless, we easily imagine Burks having a few catches in Week 3, including another long one.

4. Titans Secure the Victory

The absence of Nick Chubb leaves the Browns' offense in a weakened state. In addition, Deshaun Watson's quarterback performance has deteriorated. Therefore, the Titans appear favorable in this matchup. Both teams share similarities, featuring robust offensive and defensive lines and a solid running game. However, Chubb's departure places added pressure on Watson to generate plays through passing. Although Tannehill has his limitations, the Titans possess potent weapons in Burks and Spears, which will mitigate Tannehill's deficiencies. We have the Titans escaping with a close win on the road.

Looking Ahead

As the Titans prepare to take on the Browns in Week 3, there are several bold predictions to keep an eye on. From a tough day for Tannehill to some big gains for Burks and Spears, the Titans have the potential to make a statement in this game. With a strong showing from their offense and defense, the Titans should be able to secure a victory and improve to 2-1 on the season.