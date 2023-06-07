No matter who is playing quarterback, Derrick Henry will be the focal point of the Tennessee Titans offense. However, as the Titans look to add another explosive element to that offense, Tennessee has their sights set on another running back.

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said the Titans will give Tyjae Spears, “as much as he can handle,” via team reporter Jim Wyatt. Tennessee selected Spears in the third-round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Spears spent four years at Tulane, appearing in 33 games. He ran 427 times for 2,910 yards and 31 touchdowns. The running back added 48 receptions for 564 yards and three touchdowns.

In his senior season, Spears showed the world what he was capable of. He set new career-highs in rushing attempts (229) yards (1,581) and rushing touchdowns (19). His 256 receiving yards and two touchdowns were both career-highs as well.

Spears ranked tied for third in rushing touchdowns and fifth in rushing yards. His efforts as a senior earned the running back AAC Offensive Player of the Year honors alongside a First-Team All AAC nod.

Now with the Titans, Tennessee doesn't plan to slow down Spears anytime soon. Derrick Henry will obviously dominate the touchdowns. However, there is room for production behind him. With Henry in town, no other Tennessee running back had over 200 yards last season. Their second leading rusher Dontrell Hilliard (who had 145 yards ) is currently a free agent.

As the Titans look to elevate their offense, Tyjae Spears seems to have secured a role. While Henry will continue to provide the thunder, Spears can give Tennessee some lightning.