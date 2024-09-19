The Tennessee Titans are suffering from a start in their NFL season campaign. Brian Callahan's squad has now backslid into a 0-2 record after they lost to the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets. Understandably, the spirits are going to be down after the game. But, Calvin Ridley posits that this time of attitude from the rest of Will Levis's team could be detrimental. The veteran wideout encouraged them to stay positive.

“We should not change our mood at all, we should be happy coming into this building. At the end of the day, this is football. Walking around mad or sad is not going to help play better or anything. We need to keep our spirits up, keep our energy up, and encourage one another. Just keep playing, moving, laughing, smiling, and having fun. I'm not going to be sad because I take it home. I have family, friends, and brothers, I want to be normal when they call me. We should come here, love each other, build, and grow,” Calvin Ridley said via Jim Wyatt of the Titans.

Titans hungry for victory

Brian Callahan's squad did all that they could against the Jets. Honestly, they did have a chance to triumph over Aaron Rodgers but they just ran out of time. Will Levis' Titans had the advantage in terms of pushing the ball downfield. In fact, they notched 300 total yards which is 35 more than what the squad from New York racked up.

However, it was just their failure to protect the Titans signal caller which got them in trouble. Levis was shaken up after getting sacked four times and even committed a fumble in one of the plays. This resulted in the signal caller not being able to properly have the time to reach weapons like Calvin Ridley because his seconds in the pocket were limited. Hopefully, the Titans get to win when they face the Jordan Love-less Green Bay Packers in Week 3.