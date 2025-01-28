The Tennessee Titans have the first pick in April's NFL Draft after a miserable season. They responded by firing general manager Ran Carthon and hiring Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi. When speaking about the draft, Borgonzi said he would not pass on a generational talent. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke down what he means by that and how it impacts Travis Hunter.

“Now I think if you talk to most scouting evaluators, most draft experts…they would say that the quarterbacks in this draft don’t appear to be generational talents…The generational talents seem to be Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter from Penn State. If that is the case and they are drafting a generational talent, that would indicate that they are open to not taking a quarterback at 1.”

Schefter finished up with this tidbit, “They also said we’re open to trading back, so that would tell you if there was one of these Quarterbacks that they loved, they wouldn’t be advertising it as quickly and freely that they’re willing to move back.”

The Titans had Will Levis and Mason Rudolph at quarterback last year which tanked their offense. But considering the lack of talent all over the roster, taking a quarterback they are not in love with does not make sense.

The Titans cannot put a rookie quarterback into this situation

The Titans have been in a firing cycle since ex-GM Jon Robinson traded AJ Brown to the Eagles at the 2021 NFL Draft. That put Robinson on the chopping block, then-head coach Mike Vrabel sparred with Carthon, and then he got fired. Now, Borgonzi and Brian Callahan have a rotting core and bad quarterback play to try and fix.

If they fall in love with a prospect at number one, they should take him. Getting their hands on a generational talent, as Brogonzi said, could help spark their rebuild. Travis Hunter could be that guy, as he won the Heisman playing both offense and defense last year. Their secondary and wide-receiving core were brutal last year, so he would help in either place.

But the Titans are in a similar position to the Bears when they got the top pick in 2023. Do they absolutely need a quarterback? No. They could roll out Levis again, lose a ton of games, and pick twice in the first round next year. If someone else is banging down their door to take Hunter, the Titans should take that offer.