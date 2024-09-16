This seems like a broken record, but the Tennessee Titans lost a game they could have won. This time, the Titans fell 24-17 to the New York Jets, much like they lost their opener. Not only did they waste another solid defensive outing, but they also gave up another blocked punt. More importantly, once again, Will Levis made more mistakes than the team could overcome. Levis had another rough game, finishing with 192 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception while losing a fumble and taking four sacks. But the careless turnovers are killing the Titans, and after the game, head coach Brian Callahan put the young quarterback on blast.

“It was dumb. It was the same exact thing he did last week,” Callahan said. “He cost us points in the red zone. “He's a grownup, and he knows better, and so I was really irritated that he cost us three points in a game that we probably needed it.”

Callahan had no idea what Levis was thinking, and neither did Levis.

“Ask him; he didn’t have an answer at the moment,” Callahan stated when asked what Levis had to say about the play.

The Titans have shown they have a top-flight defense, but it will be a long season for Tennessee if Levis cannot improve and start making basic plays. Right now, Levis appears to be safe, but one has to wonder how long Callahan sticks with the erratic young quarterback who hasn’t made a good decision in two weeks.

Is Will Levis on thin ice with the Titans?

Levis has had some good moments in his two starts under Callahan, but the bad moments have been much more noticeable. This is a significant reason why the Titans are 0-2. Levis is all but guaranteed to be the Titans QB in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, but his play as of late doesn't scream starting quarterback. Through two weeks, he's thrown for only 318 yards (38-of-60) while being sacked and posting more turnovers than touchdowns.

With the Levis struggling to control the ball and the Titans' offense failing to sustain drives, is it time for a quarterback change in Nashville? The alternative to Levis is backup Mason Rudolph, who doesn't spark much excitement. Ultimately, Levis has to cut down on his bonehead decisions and start playing clean, mistake-free football. So, it seems early to consider Rudolph taking over for Levis. However, a change could come if the young quarterback doesn't clean up his mistakes.