After the Tennessee Titans' record dropped to 0-3 following their 30-14 Week 3 loss against the Green Bay Packers, Titans head coach Brian Callahan shouldered most of the blame. The Packers held a 27-7 lead in the third quarter, controlling most of the game in front of the Titans, except when Tennessee tied the game 7-7 from the outset. Making matters worse, after the loss, Titans cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a groin injury in the game, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Titans CB Chidobe Awuzie suffered a groin injury that could land him on IR,” Rapoport posted to his X, formerly Twitter.

Coach Callahan confirmed Awuzie will miss time due to the groin injury but didn't rule out seeing him in Week 4, per NBC Sports' Myles Simmons.

“We’ll see what that looks like as the week goes,” Callahan said.

Brian Callahan sounds off on Titans 'embarrassing' Week 3 loss

Tennesee Titans head coach Brian Callahan was very disappointed over the Titans' 30-14 loss against the Packers. And while fans blame Titans players for their Week 3 loss, Callahan blames himself, per NFL insider Paul Kuharsky.

“I've not done a good job, I'm a 0-3 head coach. It's embarrassing and disappointing. I have got to be better than I've been, and this is frustrating, and not what we thought we were capable of to start the season,” Callahan said. “At the end of the day, you can't have turnovers like that on offense…

“We're not consistent anywhere enough offensively, we allowed too many explosives on offense, and we still haven't got a turnover. I think we're probably going to be dead last in turnover margin at this point and that's going to lose us a lot of football games,” Callahan concluded.

Either way, Callahan says he needs to do better coaching as the Titans prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.