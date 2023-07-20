After all the rumors and the drama, the Tennessee Titans emerged as the winner of the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, with the wide receiver electing to take his talents to Nashville. Now that he's part of the Titans, fans are turning their attention to projecting how Hopkins would fare on the field with his new team.

Many have even gone as far as to say that Tennessee is where Hopkins' career will die, just like other great wide receivers before him who went to the Titans and fizzled out.

Is DeAndre Hopkins’ career in danger? Randy Moss.

Andre Johnson.

Julio Jones. Each future Hall of Famers who joined the Titans looked like a shell of the player they once were. And it looks DeAndre Hopkins could be next. Moss and Johnson had less than 100 yards receiving for… pic.twitter.com/YhRbfgaJNo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 19, 2023

Randy Moss, Andre Johnson, and Julio Jones all played for the Titans. They all were stars in the NFL during their respective peaks. However, things just did not work out fine for them during their time in Tennessee, thus begging the question of whether that's the same path DeAndre Hopkins has already started to take.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Not so fast.

First of all, Hopkins is not yet washed. Although he's already 31 years old and his prime might already be behind him now, he's joining the Titans coming off a season with the Arizona Cardinals in which he managed to rack up 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 64 catches and 94 targets in only nine games and despite an unstable offense down in Glendale.

There is hope that DeAndre Hopkins will find his groove again and play like the Nuk that gave opposing defensive backs massive headaches every week.

The Titans should love having someone of Hopkins' caliber downfield, especially following a season wherein they scored just 17.5 points per game and generated the third-fewest passing yards per contest at 171.4.