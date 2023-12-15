The Tennessee Titans oddly plan to wear their Houston Oilers throwback uniforms when they play at the Houston Texans this weekend

The Tennessee Titans are planning to wear their throwback uniforms when they play the Houston Texans this weekend, via Ari Meirov. The move is an interesting choice because their throwbacks are from their days when they used to be the Houston Oilers.

The Titans were originally based in Houston from their founding in 1960 until they left for Tennessee in 1997 and changed their name to the Titans in 1999. For many Houston fans, the team leaving was hurtful to a city that had been loyal to the franchise. Ultimately, Houston fans were awarded five years after the Titans left, when the Houston Texans were founded.

Tennessee wearing their former Oilers uniform while playing in Houston feels rude for some Houston fans. 3x Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, who played for the Texans for about a decade, was among the Houston supporters that did not like the time and place the Titans plan to wear their throwbacks.

“I’ve shared my thoughts on it many times,” Watt said Thursday on X. “I don’t like it, but it is what it is. They own the rights to them, they are allowed to do whatever they want with them. It’s an incredible uniform and people in Houston have fond memories of those teams.”

The throwback uniforms feature the iconic ‘Luv ‘Ya Blue' jerseys with red and white detailing that the Oilers used to wear. For Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, the decision to wear the throwbacks is about honoring their franchise's history, and not to shade the Texans.