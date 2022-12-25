By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Head coach Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. However, after the Titans’ recent losing streak, and with a massive game against the Jacksonville Jaguars looming in Week 18, Vrabel might value the team’s health over a win vs. the Cowboys.

Following the Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Texans in Week 16, Vrabel spoke with Nick Suss of The Tennessean about the the team’s plans moving forward. While nothing has been set it stone, Vrabel seemed reluctant to say the Titans would be sending out the A-team against the Cowboys.

“We’ve got some guys that have played a lot of football for us that are less than 100 percent,” Vrabel said. “It’s those guys I appreciate that no matter what find a way to be here for this team. We’ll try to figure out who we have and who’s available then make some decisions.”

Including their 19-14 loss to Houston, Tennessee is now on a five-game losing streak. They have been outscored 127-76 during that stretch. Their record now sits at 7-8.

The Titans have already lost quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the season. Heading into their matchup with the Texans, Tennessee had numerous other contributors on their injury report. Derrick Henry and Jeffery Simmons were both banged up yet played while players such as Ben Jones and Kristian Fulton were out.

Mike Vrabel now has a decision to make.

The Titans and Jags face off in Week 18. The winner of that game will be the AFC South champions and punch their ticket to the playoffs. Their outcome against the Cowboys holds no bearing on the Titan’s playoff hopes.

Vrabel must decide either to play their starters and go for the win, or rest up and go into Jacksonville 100%.