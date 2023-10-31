The latest Ryan Tannehill injury update seems to confirm what most Tennessee Titans fans already knew. Head coach Mike Vrabel says it doesn’t look like his longtime starter will be able to answer the bell when the Titans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, so rookie sensation Will Levis will be the man under center.

“Mike Vrabel said he doesn't see Ryan Tannehill being able to do much today. ‘As of right now, I'd imagine it will be Will [Levis],’” ESPN Titans beat reporter Turron Davenport reported on Tuesday.

Even if the Ryan Tannehill injury update was a better one, chances are that rookie second-round pick Will Levis would be the Titans starting quarterback when the team takes on the Steelers in Week 9.

Will Levis, Act 2

After starting the season 2-4 with a combination of Tannehill and Malik Willis under center, Levis came in for Week 8 and looked phenomenal, leading the team to a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. In that game, Levis went 19-of-29 for 238 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Plenty of rookie QBs have been one-week wonders throughout NFL history (see Tyson Bagent), but if Levis can play like he did in Week 8 again the Titans may have their QB of the future after the former Kentucky Wildcats signal-caller fell to them in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Against the Falcons, Levis looked poised in the pocket and showed off his accuracy and rocket arm with a 65.5% completion rate and some huge touchdown bombs to DeAndre Hopkins and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. That said, the Steelers' pass rush is a step up in class from the Falcons’, so Levis will have his work cut out for him.