The Tennessee Titans have hired former San Francisco 49ers’ executive Ran Carthon to be their next General Manager. Carthon is happy he got the Titans’ job, because if he didn’t, he says his wife would’ve left him.

As Carthon thanked his wife during his introductory press conference with Tennessee, he told a funny annectdote of their time growing together. Back during Carthon’s playing days, his wife asked him what he wanted to do outside of football. Carthon told her he wanted to be a GM. His wife revealed that when he told her, she almost dumped him, via The 33d Team’s Ari Meirov.

“She told me she almost stopped dating me because she didn’t want someone who lives in La La Land,” Carthon said.

The new Titans’ GM spoke about how he and his wife have been together for 20 years. He thanked her for his, ‘his rock,’ and said that without her, he never would’ve landed the job with Tennessee. Carthon then had a snarky quip for his wife’s La La Land comments.

“Honey, today that dream comes true,” Carthon said.

Ran Carthon briefly played in the NFL from 2004-2006, spending time with the Colts and on the Lions’ practice squad. After retiring, Carthon joined the Falcons as a pro scout in 2008. He worked his way up and has served as 49ers’ Director of Player Personnel the last two seasons.

Carthon now gets his opportunity to become a General Manager in the NFL. His wife will be right alongside him, just as she would when this Titans’ reality was just a dream.