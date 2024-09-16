The Tennessee Titans fell to the New York Jets in a 24-17 heartbreaker in Week 2. Head coach Brian Callahan is now 0-2 in his first season with the Titans. Despite the loss, the team exited with an encouraging update to one of their primary backfield members, Tyjae Spears.

Spears hurt his ankle during Sunday's game, but Ian Rapoport reported that it's “nothing major,” and the 23-year-old rookie should be able to suit up when Tennessee hosts the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

There was some concern in the preseason about Spears, and the workload that the Titans were planning on giving him in the 2024-25 campaign. He's suffered two ACL injuries, dating back to 2015 when he was in high school. He also tore his meniscus at Tulane in 2020, per DraftSharks.

Titans need to monitor Tyjae Spears' ankle ahead of Week 3

While Spears' status for Week 3 doesn't currently seem in doubt, the Titans should be cautious with their No. 2 ball carrier. He hasn't dealt with any serious injuries since entering the NFL, but Tennessee has to continue making sure they keep him out of harm's way. The timeshare with Tony Pollard has been a success to this point. Spears had eight total touches for 31 yards against the Jets in Week 2.

Tennessee is also looking to keep up the balance in their passing attack. Quarterback Will Levis has to clean up the turnovers and bad decision-making, and the Titans also have to work on getting All-Pro veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins more opportunities next to Calvin Ridley.

Spears and Pollard have done a good job co-existing as the top two RBs. Pollard has clearly outshined Spears in the box score through two appearances, but Spears has been beneficial as a pass catcher for the young Levis.

Nevertheless, the Titans have a busy practice week ahead before they battle the Packers.