The Tennessee Titans were hit with a worrying injury blow during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers when starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was seen limping off the field after suffering an ankle injury. Tannehill went into the medical tent and was later seen on the medical cart heading into the Titans’ locker room. Malik Willis entered the game in his absence, and the Titans declared that Tannehill was questionable to return due to the ankle injury.

Fortunately for Titans fans, Ryan Tannehill returned to the game. While his ankle likely won’t be at 100 percent strength, he’s showing enough grit to tough it out and get back on the field with his teammates. Hopefully, he can stay out there and lead the Titans to a win over the Chargers.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill was carted off after taking this hit pic.twitter.com/MEKNfKxmyL — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 18, 2022

Tannehill had returned to the sideline at the start of the second quarter, but he wasn’t wearing a helmet and had his ankle taped up. He eventually got the rest of his gear, however, and re-joined his teammates on the field during the second quarter.

Ryan Tannehill back on the sidelines. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/o6L5IodvU5 — EVERYTHINGS A GO! (@FrankyTreau) December 18, 2022

Tannehill suffered the injury early on in the first quarter. Prior to going down, he’d completed his lone pass attempt in the game, a two-yard completion to Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Willis entered and completed three of his first four passes for the Titans.

Even an injury to Tannehill couldn’t keep him from trying to monitor the game. Tannehill was actually spotted peeking out of the tent while the team trainers examined his ankle.

Ryan Tannehill was checking in on the game while being looked at in the medical tent. Big time football guy pic.twitter.com/wc6ZkArrDp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 18, 2022

It’s a good thing he kept up with what was going on, too, as Tannehill was back out there before long.