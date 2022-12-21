By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill didn’t practice with the team on Tuesday due to an ankle injury, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to sit out in Week 16 against the Houston Texans.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed as much when talking to reporters, highlighting that Tannehill doesn’t really need to practice to be able to execute their game plan for Saturday’s showdown.

“He has a great grasp of what we’re trying to do,” Vrabel explained.

Ryan Tannehill reaggravated his ankle injury in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers and even had to be carted off the field, although he was able to return to the game. It was the same ankle he injured that forced him to miss Weeks 8 and 9 earlier in the season, so naturally there have been concerns about his availability. His absence in practice certainly didn’t help in quelling those concerns.

However, Mike Vrabel shared his expectation that Tannehill will be able to suit up for them come Week 16 when they take on the Texans.

“He’ll work extremely hard to get back, and (try to) find a way to make the game, like he always has. Again, we’re never going to question his toughness, or his willingness to get back and help us win,” Vrabel said.

“If Ryan is healthy and Ryan can play, Ryan will be our quarterback.”

At 7-7 on the season, the Titans surely can’t relax despite owning the top spot in the AFC South. With that said, they’ll really need Tannehill’s help to make sure they hold their position in the division.

It’s looking like Tannehill will be active on Saturday, though his status is worth keeping an eye on.