Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans find themselves in a strange spot in the AFC South right now. They aren’t exactly dominating their opponents right now, but they have a two game lead at the top of their division. They are likely going to win the division, even though they currently find themselves in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Titans, and their Week 14 loss to their division rival in the Jacksonville Jaguars was particularly worrying. If Tennessee can’t beat Jacksonville, how are they going to be able to win against playoff-caliber teams? Despite the recent concerns, Tannehill delivered a strong message to the Titans and their fans as they enter a crucial four game stretch to close out their season.

“Everything we want is still right in front of us. You want to get hot at the right time. This is the end of the year. This is the point where we want to start getting hot as the season finishes. We have got to start stacking things in a positive way and moving things the right direction. Ultimately, we have got to start that out by getting a win this week.” – Ryan Tannehill, Tennesseetitans.com

This is exactly what you’d like to hear from Tannehill, as he doesn’t sound overly concerned with their losing streak. But it’s clear that the Titans cannot continue to rack up losses if they want to make a deep playoff run this season. Tennessee has time to overcome their struggles, but that time is beginning to run out, and Tannehill and his teammates are going to have to put their money where their mouth is if they want to get back in the win column.