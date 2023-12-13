The Titans lose a pair of defenders as the team hopes to make a playoff push.

After a miraculous come-from-behind win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 14, the Tennessee Titans were forced to place a pair of key defenders on injured reserve.

DL Kyle Peko and CB Kristian Fulton were both placed on IR by the Titans on Wednesday.

Fulton missed Monday's 28-27 win over the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury. Fulton's missed 22 games in his four years with the Titans, and this isn't the first time he's dealt with a bad hamstring. He missed time with a similar injury in 2022 as well. But Fulton says his hamstring injuries have come in both legs rather than one place and that he spent his entire offseason revamping his diet and fitness regimens in order to get his body right for the year.

Unfortunately, the injury bug came back for him.

Peko’s calf injury, which forced his early exit from the Week 14 win over Miami, will likely sideline him the rest of the season. The specifics of the injury aren't clear at this point, however.

The injury will leave Tennessee even more shorthanded upfront after the team lost fellow defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons for multiple games following his suffering a knee injury in Week 13.

Along with starters Denico Autry and Teair Tart, the Titans have Jaleel Johnson and rookie TK McLendon on the roster. Johnson forced a fumble against the Dolphins and McLendon was responsible for the recovery.

The Titans are now 5-8 on the season. Up next – after a bye week, Tennessee takes on the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve.