By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Mike Vrabel’s job security has come into question amid the Tennessee Titans’ lackluster second half of the 2022 season. A recent reported suggested that there will be a number of changes to the Titans’ coaching staff over the offseason, per analyst Ken Moore. However, Moore adds that Vrabel will “not be among those changes,” and that Vrabel will be involved in GM discussions.

The Titans’ previously fired their general manager. It will be interesting to see if Mike Vrabel receives serious consideration for the position.

Tennessee started off the season strong. But they fell apart in the second half of the year and currently hold a 7-9 record. With that being said, Mike Vrabel and the Titans can still sneak into the postseason with a Week 18 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Vrabel recently addressed Tennessee’s struggles.

“It’s rewarding watching guys succeed, that’s why I do this,” Vrabel said. “Watching them develop and improve. The losses certainly hurt.”

The Titans expected to cruise to an AFC South title this year. But they have dropped 6 games in a row heading into their clash with the Jaguars. Meanwhile, Jacksonville has earned 4 straight victories leading into Saturday. The Titans are facing plenty of uncertainties and their confidence is likely dwindling as a result. This will be one of Mike Vrabel’s most important games as a coach of his entire NFL career.

Mike Vrabel and Tennessee will aim to take care of business on the road in what projects to be a competitive AFC South deciding affair.