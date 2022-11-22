The Tennessee Titans will not be replacing offensive coordinator Todd Downing following his DUI arrest, Mike Vrabel announced on Tuesday. While a move down the line remains possible, Vrabel indicated the Titans had no plans of making a coaching change just yet, via Mike Giardi. The Titans head coach did indicate those plans could change, however.

Depending on how the legal procedures play out, as well as the NFL’s investigation and decision on the situation, the Titans could potentially change course and part ways with Downing. For the time being, however, his job appears to be safe.

Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in the early morning of Nov. 18, just hours after the Titans’ big win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. He was pulled over along Interstate 65 after being seen driving over the speed limit around 2:30 a.m. local time. Police officers discovered signs of impairment after making the traffic stop and arrested him. Downing was booked at the Williamson County Jail and charged with driving under the influence.

His arrest prompted Roger Goodell to send out a league-wide notice regarding having alcohol at team facilities with threats of “significant discipline.”

RECOMMENDED
NFL predictions Week 11, NFL odds Week 11, NFL picks Week 11, NFL Week 1, Week 11 predictions

NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 11: Jets upset Patriots

Tim Crean ·

Roger Goodell, Todd Downing, Tennessee Titans

Roger Goodell issues stern warning to NFL teams after Titans’ Todd Downing DUI incident

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Titans, Mike Vrabel, Todd Downing

Mike Vrabel reacts to Todd Downing’s DUI after Titans’ win over Packers

Joey Mistretta ·

Todd Downing has been the Titans’ offensive coordinator since 2021. He was previously the team’s tight ends coach and had served as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator in 2017.

The 42-year-old admitted to receiving death threats in the aftermath of his DUI arrest. While he’s taken some heat from the fans, the Titans seem to have his back and will allow him to stay in his role as OC, at least for the time being.