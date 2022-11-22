Published November 22, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans will not be replacing offensive coordinator Todd Downing following his DUI arrest, Mike Vrabel announced on Tuesday. While a move down the line remains possible, Vrabel indicated the Titans had no plans of making a coaching change just yet, via Mike Giardi. The Titans head coach did indicate those plans could change, however.

Depending on how the legal procedures play out, as well as the NFL’s investigation and decision on the situation, the Titans could potentially change course and part ways with Downing. For the time being, however, his job appears to be safe.

Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in the early morning of Nov. 18, just hours after the Titans’ big win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. He was pulled over along Interstate 65 after being seen driving over the speed limit around 2:30 a.m. local time. Police officers discovered signs of impairment after making the traffic stop and arrested him. Downing was booked at the Williamson County Jail and charged with driving under the influence.

His arrest prompted Roger Goodell to send out a league-wide notice regarding having alcohol at team facilities with threats of “significant discipline.”

Todd Downing has been the Titans’ offensive coordinator since 2021. He was previously the team’s tight ends coach and had served as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator in 2017.

The 42-year-old admitted to receiving death threats in the aftermath of his DUI arrest. While he’s taken some heat from the fans, the Titans seem to have his back and will allow him to stay in his role as OC, at least for the time being.