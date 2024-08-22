The Tennessee Titans look completely different than they did a year before. Mainstays in the franchise like Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry, and Ryan Tannehill are long gone. The Titans need to find a new identity and rebuild their roster if they want to compete in the AFC South. But don't tell that to American rapper and musician Jelly Roll.

The lifelong Titans fan made a special appearance at the team's facility earlier today. He gave the team an optimistic outlook heading into the 2024 NFL season.

“The more I get to hang around these guys, the more I think we're finna to have one of the best seasons we've had in a decade coming up right here,” he said. “If there was ever a time to tune in to being a Tennessee Titans fan – if you are on the fence or you were a fan and got disconnected, I'd tune in. I think we're finna have a run. I'm here right now because I'm doubling down on the Titans.”

2024 may not be the year that Tennessee goes on a deep playoff run, but fans are right to get excited. New head coach Brian Callahan brings new energy to the organization. The team also invested heavily in overhauling the roster this past offseason, and there are plenty of new pieces to get excited about.

“I'm like any other born and raised Titans fan, I'm nervous, right?,” Jelly Roll said after meeting – and singing – to the team. “Man, I've had so many highlights today as a Titans fan. This day has been so cool.”

Titans QB Will Levis gets Hellmann's mayonnaise sponsorship featuring perfume campaign

This is not the first time that the Titans have made the news for non-football reasons this month.

Last week, Titans QB Will Levis partnered with Hellmann's Mayonnaise on a perfume-inspired ad campaign.

The ad features a video of Levis consuming mayonnaise and looking attractive just like you'd see in a real perfume commercial.

This partnership even featured a real mayonnaise-inspired perfume that the company sold in a limited run for $8 per bottle. It had its own website and everything.

The said perfume, called Will Levis No. 8, Pefum de Mayonnaise, “opens with a bright burst of tart lemon.” In what can be considered a monumental feat in copywriting, Hellmann's Mayonnaise further detailed the product: “At the heart of the fragrance lies a creamy, daring mayonnaise accord offering a smooth and complex heart.”

Of course, this was all inspired by Levis' pre-draft story about enjoying mayonnaise in his coffee.

It's good to see Levis spin that into something that can make him some money. And give us all some laughs in the process.