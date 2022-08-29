The Titans decision on 3-time Pro Bowler should have Bills interested after Matt Araiza release

The 2022 NFL preseason is officially in the books, meaning roster cuts are on the horizon. Some teams have opted to get some of their releases out of the way today, while others will do them in one fell swoop tomorrow before the 4 PM EST deadline. One team that has decided to get ahead of the rest of the league is the Tennessee Titans.

One of the first moves the Titans have made today involved the release of their veteran punter Brett Kern. Kern had been Tennessee’s punter since all the way back in 2009, and he quickly became one of the best punters in the NFL. Kern earned three Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro selections during his time with the Titans, but he lost the position battle to Titans rookie Ryan Stonehouse.

Luckily for Kern, he may not end up being out of a job for long. The Buffalo Bills could certainly use a new punter after they handed Matt Araiza the job, only to release him after he was faced with allegations of his involvement in a gang rape of a minor during his time at San Diego State last year. With the Bills looking for a punter, Kern could be a logical replacement.

Would imagine Buffalo will have some interest here https://t.co/sPZW8lTrE4 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 29, 2022

Kern is still a solid punter in the NFL, and could be a solid fit with the Bills. Buffalo could technically turn back to Matt Haack, who lost the punter competition to Araiza, but Kern would be an upgrade over Haack as well. The Bills have their own roster cuts to make, but it wouldn’t be entirely surprising to see them open up a spot for Kern so that they can address their vacant punter spot.