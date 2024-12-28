ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kirk Cousins was flying high just two months ago as the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. Months after signing a four-year, $180 million contract with the NFC South team after six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, he threw four touchdown passes and one interception in a 36-30 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He followed that with another four touchdown game against the Bucs in Week 8.

However, Cousins' season went into reverse shortly thereafter. While he threw three TD passes the following week against the Dallas Cowboys, he had a 1-9 TD-interception ratio in the next five games. As a result, head coach Raheem Morris decided to replace Cousins in the starting lineup with strong-armed rookie Michael Penix.

Barring a Penix injury, the highly paid Cousins will be riding the bench with the Falcons for the last two weeks of the season and for any potential playoff games. The Falcons would not want to have Cousins' contract on their books in the upcoming seasons if he is not starting, and he will likely be wearing another new uniform next season.

A number of suitors could emerge for bringing Cousins aboard, but the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks are the early betting favorites to land the quarterback.

Cousins shows support for Penix after benching

Cousins has earned a reputation throughout his career for being an accurate passer and a great team player. Whether his performance has been exemplary or ordinary in the past, he is known for his remarkable attitude and his support for his teammates.

That was the case in the first six years of his career with the Washington franchise, the following six years with the Vikings and this season with the Falcons. After Morris made the announcement of the change at the quarterback position, Cousins has been nothing but supportive of the rookie quarterback and the opportunity he has to help the team get to the playoffs.

That does not mean Cousins feels good about the demotion, but he is clearly a team-first player.

Cousins, 36, has completed 303 of 453 passes for 3,508 yards this season. He has thrown a respectable 18 touchdown passes but he has also tossed a league-high 16 interceptions.

Penix was at the helm in the Falcons' 34-7 victory over the New York Giants in Week 16. He completed 18 of 27 passes for 202 yards. He did not throw a TD pass and he had one interception. The Giants were not able to sack Penix. The rookie quarterback will get another opportunity to start Sunday night when the Falcons go to Washington to face the Commanders.

Heading into Week 17 action, the Falcons and Buccaneers both have 8-7 records and are tied for first place in the NFC South. The Falcons hold the tiebreaker edge since they beat Tampa Bay twice this season.