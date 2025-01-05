The Tennessee Titans have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2024. Tennessee is 3-13 heading into Week 18 and is in contention for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 2024 campaign has been a disaster for Tennessee, with plenty of quarterback controversy during the first year of the Brian Callahan era. Thankfully, the Titans got some positive injury news before Sunday's season finale.

Titans running back Tony Pollard is expected to play on Sunday against the Texans, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Pollard is listed as questionable on the injury report with an ankle injury. However, the expectation is that he will be able to play in Tennessee's final game of the 2024 season.

There is one reason why Pollard will be extra motivated to play on Sunday. If Pollard rushes for at least 83 yards, he will collect a $250,000 bonus on his contract. If he scores two rushing touchdowns, he will collect another $200,000.

It is good news for the Titans that Pollard is returning to good health. While this Week 18 game does not matter for Tennessee, it gives the team a chance to create some momentum that they can carry into next season. There may also be several players who are playing for their chance to stay with the Titans in 2025.

Brian Callahan, Titans give Will Levis one last chance as QB1 in Week 18

The 2024 season did not go the way that Will Levis imagined. The second-year quarterback has struggled throughout the season, being benched one more than one occasion.

Levis will get one last chance to prove himself to the Titans on Sunday before the offseason. Brian Callahan confirmed on Friday that Levis will be the team's starting quarterback against the Texans, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Levis will start, although the Titans still expect to play backup Mason Rudolph as well. Callahan said that he wants to use this game to get a “full evaluation” of both of his quarterbacks. Then, he will re-assess the situation during the offseason to determine what the Titans will do next.

Levis has not started a game since Week 15, a game in which he threw three interceptions. Turnovers have been a huge problem for Levis this season. He is tied with six other players for the fourth-most interceptions this season despite only playing in 11 games. That means that Levis has been quite bad when given the opportunity.

Titans fans are likely hoping that the team does not mess up their draft position with a meaningless game in Week 18. Tennessee may need that draft position to select their next quarterback in the draft.