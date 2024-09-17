The Tennessee Titans lost a one possession game to the New York Jets in Week Two. The team fell to 0-2 on the season. The Titans had an opportunity to put more points on the board as they were driving deep in Jets territory in the second half. Unfortunately, Tennessee quarterback Will Levis made a costly error, attempting to avoid a sack by shoveling the ball to no one in particular. The Jets' Quincy Williams scooped it up for the turnover. An enraged Brian Callahan ripped Levis for the fumble. The first-year head coach then doubled down bluntly calling the turnover “dumb.”

In the moment, Callahan approached Levis on the field to yell “What the f**k are you doing?” The reaction was caught on camera. Now, Callahan says he regrets his outburst but not the underlying emotions, according to the Nashville Post’s John Glennon. “I’m generally composed. I think you guys have seen that for the most part. That one set me off, and I’m human like everybody else. I have blackout moments where I lose my mind. I try not to. I try my best to keep it together, but that one was hard for me to watch in the moment,” Callahan said, per Glennon.

The mistake by Levis is compounded by the fact that he made a similar error in Week One against the Chicago Bears. The Titans would go on to lose that game 24-17 as well. In Week Two Levis was 19/28 for 192 yards with a touchdown, an interception and the fumble. He also added four rushes for 38 yards. Despite moving Tennessee’s offense, Levis tops the list of Titans most at fault for the loss to the Jets.

The Titans selected Levis in the second round of the 2023 draft. Now in his second season with the team, his coaches expect to see growth. Unfortunately the ugly mistake and the very public rebuke from Callahan have left an impression. Even Rex Ryan called out Levis on First Take saying “You ain’t Brett Favre.” Now there’s already talk of how long the team will keep him at quarterback.

The Titans stay at home to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week Three. Tennessee hopes to get its first win of the young season against the Packers, who are coming off a 16-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Green Bay was without starting quarterback Jordan Love as he recovers from an MCL sprain. The team is now targeting a Week Five return for Love, meaning he'll miss next Sunday's tilt with the Titans.