While the Tennessee Titans signed DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, they're still looking for a sophomore surge from fellow wide receiver Treylon Burks. After dealing with some injury problems, Burks seems ready to return to catching passes for the Titans.

Burks returned to practice on Monday, via Tyler Rowland of Sports Illustrated. Back on the field and fully reinvigorated, Burks is willing to do whatever to be ready for Week 1.

“I feel great. Doing exactly what Todd (Toriscelli, Director of Sports Medicine) has me doing to be out there with the team,” Burks said. “Going to meetings, lifting weights, conditioning as much as I can. Just being in tune with everything. Making sure I get the little details they give me or the guys around me.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Great news for the #Titans. Treylon Burks is back at practice. pic.twitter.com/Uq6KYcwAyn — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 28, 2023

Burks originally suffered a knee injury back in August that has sidelined him ever since. Missing so much time, he'll need to get back up to speed before the games starting actually counting. However, the Titans have to elated that Burks was able to return to the practice field ahead of Week 1.

As a rookie, Burks appeared in 11 games, starting six. He caught 33 passes for 444 yards and a touchdown. While he didn't have the most prolific rookie season, his final two games saw him receiving eight and seven targets respectively.

Hopkins will be the star of the show when it comes to Tennessee's passing attack. But after getting a year to learn the playbook, Treylon Burks will be asked to become a much larger part of the offense. Being able to return to practice is the first step in ensuring Burks succeeds in that role.