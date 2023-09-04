The Tennessee Titans put themselves in an interesting scenario in the last two NFL drafts. Last year, they took Malik Willis in the third round, presumably as a project QB to learn behind Ryan Tannehill. All's good, right? Well, just a year later, they took another project QB in rookie Will Levis. Now, the two young QBs are battling for the backup role of Tennessee.

Fans are starting to wonder which of the two youngsters will take the QB2 role for this season. As it turns out, the Titans aren't quite sure who's starting yet. Mike Vrabel said that he's waiting until the end of the week to decide, per Andrew Siciliano.

“Mike Vrabel says he hasn't decided yet who the Titans #2 QB will be for Week 1. “We'll kind of see how it goes at the end of the week.”

Both Levis and Willis are deemed as projects because of their college film. Both quarterbacks possess insane arm talent (and in Willis' case, the athleticism as well). However, both Titans QBs also struggle in reading defenses and decision-making. That was painfully clear during Willis' three starts last season. It was clear that he still needed time to develop and learn the ropes of an NFL offense.

That made their decision to draft Will Levis even more puzzling. Now, the Titans have two quarterbacks that need to sit for a year… all while they're clearly contending for this season. It's confusing, but hey, crazier things have happened before. Perhaps this bold strategy works out for them. Or they end up stunting the development of both QBs.