The Titans could be looking for help to boost their wide receiver group, as they recently worked out a former Saints downfield weapon.

The Tennessee Titans have seemingly found a new guy to run their offense from under center with rookie Will Levis proving himself as a long-term answer at the quarterback position for the franchise. Still, Tennessee's offense has a long way to go before it can be truly considered a dreaded offensive unit, at least in the 2023 NFL season.

With that said, the Titans have made a recent move that could potentially see them add a former Drew Brees weapon in the form of wide receiver Marquez Callaway, who worked out with Tennessee, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Callaway has yet to see action in the 2023 NFL season. The last time he suited up in the league was in 2022 with the New Orleans Saints during which he appeared in 14 games, including three starts — and collected a total of 158 receiving yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions and 32 targets. He would later sign with the Denver Broncos last March before getting waived by the team in August.

The Raiders added the 25-year-old Callaway to their practice squad shortly after his release from the Broncos then got waived anew last October.

The Titans could be looking for some insurance at the receiving room, as they are a bit thin downfield on offense with Treylon Burke currently uncertain if he's going to be able to see action in Week 11 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road due to a concussion that forced him to miss Week 10's date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.