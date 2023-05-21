The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the Tennessee Titans want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the three best players that the Tennessee Titans can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Titans have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Ran Carthon has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Titans have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

The Titans have a lot of talent on their roster. However, they need to add some playmakers on offense and defense if they want to contend for a Super Bowl in 2023. There are players out there on other teams who may actually be good fits in Nashville. These would all be great additions to the Titans’ roster and would make Tennessee a more complete team.

Let’s look at three players that the Titans can trade for.

Adams is a wide receiver who would give the Titans a true No. 1 option on offense. He is a great route runner who can get open against any defender, and he has the speed and hands to make big plays down the field. Adams would be a great complement to Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and he would give the Titans a more explosive offense.

Adams is a three-time All-Pro selection and a six-time Pro Bowler. He has led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards before. Adams is also a very good blocker, which would be a valuable asset to the Titans’ offense.

The Titans have a lot of talent at wide receiver, but they need a true No. 1 option. Adams would be that player, and he would make the Titans’ offense one of the most dangerous in the NFL.

Only 2 players in NFL history have caught more than Davante Adams’ 18 touchdowns this season ⬇️ Randy Moss (23) & Jerry Rice (22) (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/xVZCznVLvs — Overtime (@overtime) January 4, 2021

Chandler Jones is a pass-rusher who would give the Titans a much-needed boost on the defensive side of the ball. He is a strong and athletic player who can get to the quarterback quickly. Jones would be a great addition to the Titans’ pass rush, which was one of the weakest units on the team in 2022.

Keep in mind that Jones is a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro selection. He has led the NFL in sacks before and has recorded more than 110 sacks in his career. Jones is a very disruptive player who can take over games.

Remember that the Titans need to improve their pass rush if they want to contend for a Super Bowl in 2023-24. Jones would be a great addition to the Titans’ defense, and he would give the team a chance to win more games.

3. Trevor Penning

Trevor Penning is an offensive tackle who would give the Titans some much-needed depth on the offensive line. He is a strong and athletic player who can protect the quarterback. Penning would be a great addition to the Titans’ offensive line. That was already one of the best units in the NFL in 2022.

Penning is a second-round pick out of Northern Iowa. He is a very physical player who is not afraid to get dirty. Penning is also a very good athlete, which would be a valuable asset to the Titans’ offensive line.

They have a lot of talent on their offensive line, but they need to add some depth. Penning would be a great addition to the Titans’ depth chart. He would give the team a very good chance to stay healthy in 2023.

The reality is that Tennessee has a lot of talent. That said, they need to add some playmakers if they want to contend for a Super Bowl in 2023. The three players listed above would all be great additions to the Titans’ roster. In addition, they would make the Titans a more complete team.