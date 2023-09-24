Week 3 of the NFL is here!! A gridiron clash between a pair of 1-1 teams will take place this Sunday as the Tennessee Titans take on the Cleveland Browns! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Browns prediction and pick.

After an ugly but nail-biting loss in the opening week of the season, the Tennessee Titans were able to battle back and take care of business against the Chargers by a score of 27-24 in overtime. After their first win of the season under their belts, can the train keep rolling for Tennessee?

Meanwhile, the Browns were only a couple plays away from starting the season 2-0, but some costly mistakes prevented that from happening. Still, Cleveland sits with a 1-1 record and their home fans will be roaring to watch their Browns tale care of business.

Here are the Titans-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Browns Odds

Tennessee Titans: +3.5 (-120)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cleveland Browns: -3.5 (-102)

Over: 39.5 (-115)

Under: 39.5 (-105)

How to Watch Titans vs. Browns Week 2

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: ET/PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

Although QB Ryan Tannehill definitely stepped up last weekend after enduring a tough start to the season in the loss versus the Saints, but the recipe for success if you’re the Titans is obviously establishing a strong running game on the back of superstar running back Derrick Henry. Surprisingly enough, Henry has gotten off to a quieter start that expected in 2023, as he has only amassed 143 yards through two games. Clearly, Henry and this offensive line is more than due to pop off. On paper, this is a stout Browns run defense, and an ultimate statement in the trenches will have to be made in order for the Titans to cover the spread.

Heading into this matchup, the Titans passing offense also needs to certainly make some plays vertically to keep the Browns on their toes. Whether it’s in the play action or in four-receiver sets, can Tannehill make the necessary throws to extend drives and wear down Cleveland in the closing stages of the ball game? Only time will tell, but if he can’t, then it could be game over for the Titans on Sunday before the game barely begins.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

In order to cover the spread and limit the Titans on both sides of the ball, replacing the production in the backfield offensively after another more than devastating knee injury to running back Nick Chubb. Without a doubt, the loss of Chubb for the season is a catastrophic blow as the former Georgia standout is arguably one of the top halfbacks that professional football has to offer. However, in the wake of Chubb’s upcoming absence, the Browns found production in backup RB Jerome Ford and also reunited with Kareem Hunt over the week. Alas, Cleveland’s run-first, bruising mentality will still be the game plan and their reinforcements behind Chubb are certainly more than capable.

Above all else, the naysayers and haters are beginning to rear their ugly heads as Deshaun Watson is off to a rockier than expected start to the 2023 campaign. Troubling enough, Watson has played far from clean games up to this point and has been way too turnover prone. In a game against the Titans where possessions will be limited if Tennessee’s focus will be to churn the clock and keep the ball on the ground, then it will end up being an absolute must that the Browns take advantage of every opportunity they get offensively. Of course, Cleveland is paying Watson a whopping $230-million to not be average, and him playing pedestrian cannot be on the menu if the Browns want to cook up the Titans on Sunday.

Final Titans-Browns Prediction & Pick

In this pivotal AFC matchup, taking advantage of each others mistakes will be the formula to a covering of the spread! Who will have what it takes? In my opinion, the Titans look like a more trustworthy team and have more winning experience on their side. Plus, Tennessee should be the better-coached squad. Side with the Titans to go on the road and cover the spread in thrilling fashion!

Final Titans-Browns Prediction & Pick: Titans +3.5 (-120)