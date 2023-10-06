As if Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hasn’t been in the news enough in the last week, injured New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers created more headlines when he called Kelce “Mr. Pfizer” for starring in the Pfizer 2-in-1 flu-COVID-19 vaccine commercials that run ad nauseam during NFL games. On Friday, Kelce finally responded to the jab (pun intended).

“I thought it was pretty good,” Travis Kelce chuckled to reporters at his press conference when asked about the Aaron Rodgers dig. “With the mustache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I'd get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson & Johnson family over there.”

The Johnson & Johnson quip was a nice little zing back to the staunchly anti-vax quarterback, who now gets his paycheck from Woody Johnson. The Jets billionaire owner is an heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune, a company that also produces a COVID-19 vaccine.

After chucking through his initial answer, Kelce did get the opportunity to reveal why he was willing to become a spokesperson for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Once I got the vaccine — and I got it because of keeping myself safe. Keeping my family safe. The people in this building. So, yeah, I stand by it one thousand percent,” Kelce explained. “And fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer.”

This whole story started — like many Aaron Rodgers controversies, real or imagined — on the Pat McAfee Show. After the Week 4 Chiefs-Jets game, the QB joined his pal Pat McAfee to talk all things NFL. When the host asked Rodgers about his team's tight Sunday night loss, the injured signal-caller causally referred to Kelce as “Mr. Pfizer” while answering the question.