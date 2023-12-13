Check out our list of the top celebrity name twins amongst pro athletes and Hollywood stars and see if you agree!

For anyone who's ever watched Will Smith behind the plate at Dodger Stadium and couldn't help but think of Men In Black, or seen Anthony Edwards posterize someone for the Timberwolves and then found their mind inexplicably wandering to a favorite episode of ER, this list is for you. Watching a pro athlete who has the same name as another famous celebrity can cause a lot of feelings. I'm not sure why, it just does. It's as if we just exposed a glitch across the celebrity metaverse.

If celebrity name twinning causes all the feels for you as well, you're not alone. I hope this definitive compendium provides some relief. Without further adieu, may I present…

The ClutchPoints definitive list of the top 5 Hollywood stars with pro athlete name twins

If you're a fan of Survivor, the Amazing Race, or The White Lotus, chances are you've heard of big time Hollywood screenwriter/filmmaker Mike White. After getting his start on the writing staff of the seminal NBC dramedy Freaks and Geeks, White went on to write School of Rock, and later create the HBO show Enlightened, and now the fan-favorite The White Lotus.

Meanwhile, fans of AFC East football know Mike White as the former quarterback of the NY Jets and current capable backup for the Miami Dolphins. So how does Mike White do all this at once? He does not — for it is two different Mike Whites. Can you imagine the odds of two different individuals named Mike White both excelling in separate celebrity-driven industries? You can?! Well that's fair actually, it's a pretty common name. That's why it just ranks is as number five on the list. Let's move on.

#4 Anthony Edwards

Google Anthony Edwards. Do it right now, I'll wait. What comes up? About ten different pages for the Minnesota Timberwolves rising NBA superstar, right? As well he deserves to have! Ant-Man is a baller. But you'd also be remiss to not keep scrolling down that list of results until you stumble upon the IMDB page for the actor Anthony Edwards. Best known as Dr. Mark Greene on the game-changing NBC medical drama ER, Edwards the thesbian posterized lesser actors on set every episode and deserves equal praise. He was also Goose in Top Gun, and Gilbert in Revenge of the Nerds.

It's impossible to not think of one Anthony Edwards while admiring the mind-blowing abilities of the other. Trust me, I've tried. They are a package deal. The only thing I can recommend is to put two screens next to each other anytime you're watching a Timberwolves game, or an Anthony Edwards show or movie, so you can stream them both together and appreciate the full Anthony Edwards experience without developing any FOMOOAE (Fear of Missing Out Of Anthony Edwards).

#3 Eva/Evan Longoria

Okay, okay, let's address the elephant in the room — this isn't a case of name twinning exactly. The names are one letter off. Still, as the Desperate Actress star and MLB phenom both simultaneously rose to superstardom seemingly out of nowhere, the world was forced to take notice of two incredible talents who were separated by a mere lower case ‘n'. They undoubtedly faced countless interview questions around this time if one was aware of the other.

Evan Longoria even admitted in an interview with The Sporting News that his Long Beach State teammates used to tease him about it all the time. “I get ragged on it a lot,” confessed Longoria “but I don't mind. My friends and I think she's hot.” Poetic words indeed, Evan. Sounds like Eva Longoria is a good sport about the connection as well. Let's just go ahead and call these two fraternal name twins, shall we?

#2 Will Smith

I'll admit, even as a lifelong Dodgers fan, when Will Smith first took over catcher duties behind home plate, my reaction was something like “Aw, that's adorable. You think you can just come in here with the same name as one of Hollywood's biggest stars and we're expected to call you that too? I don't think so.”

But then, some newsworthy event slapped some sense into me. What was it? Oh right, The Slap. After Will Smith‘s Slap-Heard-‘Round-The-World at the Oscars, a funny thing happened — Will Smith the Dodger started to play more and more like an all-star, building to an amazing season this year where he was basically the one bright spot for the Dodgers in an otherwise abysmal playoffs. Will Smith the actor's career has rebounded a bit since his incident with Chris Rock (at least until Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir came out), while Will Smith the Dodger's career continues to rise, and the two Will Smiths seem to have met at the same cultural inflection point. Here's hoping for nothing but good news from either Will Smith from here on out.

As if there was any doubt about the GOAT of celebrity name twins. Number one obviously has to go to an example with an actual GOAT in it! LeBron James fans might protest, but Michael Jordan is still largely regarded as the Greatest Of All Time when it comes to the NBA. Six trips to the Finals, six championships, five MVP awards, 10 scoring titles — enough said.

Meanwhile, in the late 2000s a talented young actor named Michael B. Jordan emerged in the sports drama television series Friday Night Lights, and a star was born. He went on to headline another revered sports saga when he was cast in the impressive Rocky spinoff Creed, as the titular Adonis Creed, and basically became the Michael Jordan of the fictional boxing world. As Michael B. Jordan starts to claim his own acting awards and box office revenue titles, the name seems more and more fitting. There was even a clever joke in Space Jam: A New Legacy about the wrong Michael Jordan showing up at the big game. If even Hollywood is in on this one, the name has to top the list!

So there you have it. Five great athletes, five great Hollywood stars — ten great celebrities total, with five great names. But enough math. Please let me know if I've forgotten anyone, and I'll be sure to update the list! (By the way, honorable mention to Yankees slugger Gary Sanchez, and the Will Ferrell/Adam McKay production company Gary Sanchez Productions).

Until next time, the celebrity name twin balcony is closed.