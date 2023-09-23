Travis Barker shared a positive COVID-19 test on Instagram Friday (Sept. 22). With the photo he added the emojis “🤒😵🥴.” While it could be assumed that the positive test belongs to Barker, it has not been confirmed.

This positive COVID-19 test follows Travis Barker recently rejoining his Blink-182 bandmates on tour. The drummer took a brief leave of absence after his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, had “emergency fetal surgery” earlier this month.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,' the band wrote on social media at the time. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Kardashian broke her silence on the matter disclosing that the doctors helped save her unborn child's life.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney began her caption on the photo.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw3LtWxPtKe/

The band recently dropped a new single “One More Time,” and “More Than You Know ahead of their upcoming album on Oct. 20.

Blink-182's next performance is scheduled to take place on Oct. 2 at the Altice Arena in Portugal. It has not been disclosed on whether Barker would be missing the concert due to the possibility that he has COVID-19 or if it would have to rescheduled.