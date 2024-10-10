After making his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is eager for more roles. He also seems open to doing any genre in the future.

Speaking to E! News, Kelce was pitched a holiday rom-com for his next role. The interviewer said that she “needs a Killa Travis rom-com.” He laughed and said that he was “open to anything.”

We will have to wait and see what Kelce's next role is. Currently, he is the host of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? It is a new take on the iconic Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?

Some of the celebrity guests include Nikki Glaser, Natash Leggero, and Chad Ochocinco. The series will premiere on Wednesday, October 16, with the first three episodes streaming on Prime Video that day.

Travis Kelce's acting debut came in Grotesquerie, co-created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Stories). It stars Niecy Nash0Betts as a detective who has to work with a local nun while investigating a string of crimes.

In the series, Kelce stars as Ed Lachlan. This is his first major acting role. As he is in the back nine of his NFL career with the Chiefs, this could be the first of many roles for him going forward.

Travis Kelce's NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs

Since being drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Kelce has remained a fixture of their offense. He played college football at Cincinnati from 2008-12 prior to his professional career.

He missed most of his rookie season in 2013 due to injury. Kelce had a breakout year in his sophomore NFL season, logging 862 yards and five touchdowns. After a similar season in 2015, Kelce had his first 1,000 yard season in 2016.

From 2016-22, Kelce had over 1,000 yards. That was good enough for an NFL record seven consecutive seasons. His best season came in 2022 when he caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also holds NFL records for the most postseason receiving yards (1,903) and touchdowns (19) by a tight end.

His statistics have started to dip in the last couple of years. Kelce is coming off his worst season since 2015, catching 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns. Still, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second straight year.

So far in 2024, the Chiefs tight end has only logged 24 catches for 228 yards. The season got off to a rocky start, but he has slowly turned it around. Over the last two weeks, Kelce has 16 catches for 159 yards. He is still searching for his first touchdown.

The dynasty

The Chiefs are 5-0 so far in the season. They are the only other undefeated team besides the Minnesota Vikings. Kelce and the Chiefs are looking to win their third-straight (and fourth overall) Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes under center.

Since Mahomes took over, the Chiefs have become a dynasty, making four Super Bowls and winning three. He exploded onto the scene in 2018 when he threw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. Like Kelce, he is coming off a down year in which he threw 4,183 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.