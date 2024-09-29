For a quarter and a half on Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs looked lethargic, disinterested and completely out of sorts against a short-handed Los Angeles Chargers squad. To make matters worse, the NFL's leading receiver heading into Week 3, Rashee Rice, was knocked out of the game and carted back to the locker room with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

But in the midst of their fourth consecutive uneven 1st half, Travis Kelce, one of the greatest players in Kansas City Chiefs history — who you may know as the boyfriend of Taylor Swift — moved up in the franchise record book, surpassing a first ballot Hall of Famer for the second time in a major receiving category.

Tony Gonzalez reached 916 receptions in 190 games with the Chiefs. Travis Kelce surpassed his mark in just his 163rd professional game. Kelce surpassed Gonzalez as the franchise leader in receiving yards last November, and he's just three touchdowns shy of passing the Hall of Fame tight end for the Chiefs franchise record in receiving touchdowns.

It's been a slow start for Travis Kelce in 2024, leading some to believe that the aforementioned relationship with the pop culture icon has hindered his performance. I'd argue that age and mileage have a whole lot more to do with it than Taylor Swift does, but hey, I digress.

Anyways, through Kansas City's first three games of the season, Kelce logged just eight receptions for just 69 yards. But already in the 1st half against the Chargers, Kelce has corralled five receptions for 74 yards, proving that the Chiefs could just be keeping their Ferrari in the garage until they need to bust him out onto the open road.