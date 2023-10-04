Travis Kelce is a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, with his older brother, Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce was a three-sport athlete in high school, but excelled in football, eventually attending the University of Cincinnati with his brother. After an up-and-down start to his college career, Kelce burst onto the scene in his senior season, tallying 722 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

The Chiefs selected Kelce with the 63rd overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He started receiving acclaim as one of the best tight ends in the league by his second season and has plenty of accolades to prove it. Kelce is a two-time Super Bowl champion, four-time First-team All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowler. For much of his career, he was dating the same person before sparking a romance with pop icon Taylor Swift. Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend is Kayla Nicole.

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole

Kelce and Kayla Nicole were dating off-and-on between 2017 and 2022. She was close with Travis and his friends, especially Travis' close friend Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs' superstar quarterback, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Kayla even accompanied Brittany on her pre-wedding festivities, including wedding dress shopping. She was one of eight people who attended Brittany's bachelorette weekend.

Kelce and Nicole started dating in 2017, but it is unclear when they initially met. Nicole has stated that “he had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months,” according to TMZ. Kelce has recently been linked to global superstar Taylor Swift, and she has attended the last two Chiefs games.

Let's learn more about Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

Kayla Nicole's background

Kayla Nicole is a sports broadcaster and model from Los Angeles, California. She attended Pepperdine University, where she majored in journalism. She has been a host for the NBA, BET, Global Grind, HotNewHipHop, XONecole, All Def Digital and Heat Check. Kayla has also been a courtside reporter for the Los Angeles Lakers.

In her modeling career, Kayla has worked for Fashion Reverie, a fashion magazine, and her own business, Kayla Nicole TV. She does ads on her personal Instagram, which has around 650k followers. She is also the holder of numerous beauty pageant honors. Kayla finished Top-20 in Miss California 2013, First Runner-Up for Miss Malibu 2013 and Top-10 Miss California 2012.

Kayla Nicole began her career at Malibu Surfside News, a weekly community newspaper. She worked for many famous entertainment magazines such as TMZ, Oprah Winfrey Network and Asylum Media as a production assistant. Currently, she works as a production assistant at CBS Radio in New York.

Travis Kelce, Kayla Nicole's relationship

The couple publicly split for the first time in August 2020, with Kelce confirming the breakup news after fans noticed Nicole had deleted pictures of the football player on her Instagram a week prior. The confirmation came amid rumors that Kelce cheated on Nicole, which he denied in a now-deleted tweet responding to the allegations.

“This is fake news… a lie… and not why Kayla and I broke up,” Kelce wrote on Twitter, per a screenshot from TMZ. “Take all your hatred somewhere else please.”

The pair got back together a few months later. Kelce confirmed they were once again a couple, referring to Nicole as “my girlfriend” during an Instagram Live.

“She's the best,” Kelce said about Nicole. “She's the absolute best.”

In May 2022, the couple broke up for a what appears to be a final time.

Kayla Nicole controversy

It seems like Kayla isn't a supporter of Travis Kelce's new relationship.

The night before the Chiefs took on the New York Jets, Brittany Mahomes went to dinner with Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner. Brittany attended the Jets game on Sunday night and sat in a suite alongside Taylor and her celebrity friends.

On Sunday afternoon, it was noted that Kayla unfollowed both Brittany and Patrick on Instagram. This is all we know about Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.