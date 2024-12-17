Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, is responding to the backlash she's received for the trailer in which she discusses her breakup with the NFL star. Kayla Nicole will be starring in season three of “Special Forces” where celebrities will be trained by former Special Force operatives. In a recent press conference, Kayla Nicole reacted to the negative response she got for speaking on her former relationship.

“I would say I’m the opposite of being afraid of what people are going to see. I’m actually excited for people to see us stripped down, raw, vulnerable,” the influencer told Page Six. “I think people in general, the general public, need to be reminded that we’re all humans, right? We all have very real emotions. And I’m excited about that element [of] allowing us to be humans.”

In the trailer, the sports journalist admitted, “Going through a public breakup, it’s been overwhelming.”

Another contestant asked who Kayla Nicole was referring to and she whispered, “Travis Kelce.”

What Has Kayla Nicole Said About Travis Kelce Before?

Kayla Nicole has spoken about the backlash and online bullying she has received since Kelce entered his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” Kayla Nicole said in her interview with Angel Reese on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast last month. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

She added that having a celebrity status has warranted a lot of extra attention.

“It is nothing to do with me,” she continued. “I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don't think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”

Kayla Nicole will be joined by fellow celebrities such as Stephen Baldwin, Denise Richards, Cam Newton, and more. The first two episodes of season three of “Special Forces” will premiere on Jan. 8, 2025, on FOX.