As the Eras Tour winds down, was Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' latest game against the Los Angeles Chargers?

Unfortunately, Swift was not able to support the “guy on the Chiefs” (aka her boyfriend, Kelce). The Eras Tour had its final show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. As a result, Swift had prior obligations to fulfill.

The game was also on Sunday Night Football. Even if Swift wanted to go to the game and perform her show, she would not have been able to due to the time overlap.

Luckily, the Eras Tour is over. Now, Taylor Swift can attend more of Kelce's and the Chiefs games if she so chooses. The Chiefs are heading into the home stretch of the regular season and have already clinched a playoff berth. Swift may be able to attend their postseason journey come January.

Chiefs big win against the Chargers

With their latest win over the Chargers, the Chiefs secured their ninth straight AFC West title. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had another solid game, throwing 210 yards and a touchdown.

Kelce led all Chiefs players with five catches for 45 yards. However, he did not catch a touchdown, a feat he hasn't accomplished since November 10 against the Denver Broncos.

The game was ultimately decided by a field goal. In just his second game with the Chiefs this year, kicker Matthew Wright won the game with a field goal as time expired.

Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour

After 149 shows, the Eras Tour has ended. Swift concluded the tour with her third and final show in Vancouver. She performed three shows at the BC Place from December 6-8.

Weeks before, Swift played six shows at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The tour's final show included mashups of “A Place In This World” and “New Romantics” and “Long Live,” “New Year's Day,” and “The Manuscript” during the acoustic mini-set.

Now that it is over, the Eras Tour has officially become the highest-grossing tour ever. The tour has grossed over $2 billion in ticket sales, with over 10 million fans attending shows.

The Eras Tour began started on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. She subsequently performed a North American leg before closing the year out by visiting Argentina and Brazil.

In 2024, Swift took the tour to Japan, Australia, and Singapore before embarking on a European leg of the tour. She then returned to North America for the final shows of the tour.