Travis Hunter’s historic Heisman Trophy win in 2024 should have been all about his accomplishments. Yet, much of the internet focused on his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, and her reaction during the ceremony. While critics flooded social media to scrutinize Lenee, Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s former girlfriend, stepped in to defend her, shutting down the drama in the process, per TheSpun.

Lenee drew backlash when clips surfaced of her delayed applause after Hunter’s name was announced. Many pointed out that Deion Sanders, Hunter’s coach, seemingly had to nudge her before she stood to cheer. The incident sparked debate online, with countless fans questioning her enthusiasm and even her place beside the Heisman winner.

Nicole, familiar with public scrutiny after her relationship with Kelce, weighed in on the situation. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, she called out the internet’s fixation on Lenee’s actions. “Y'all weird,” she wrote bluntly, adding that the cycle of judgment needed to end immediately. Her message aimed to silence critics and redirect focus to what really mattered: Hunter’s achievement.

Kayla Nicole Shares Her Thoughts on Public Scrutiny

Nicole didn’t stop there. She expanded on her thoughts during a recent discussion, highlighting how the internet often escalates unnecessary drama around relationships. “We talked about this on the show yesterday,” Nicole explained. “And my take? Not a thing. I refuse to be another outside voice commenting on and judging a relationship that isn’t mine, whose innate details and experiences I know nothing about.”

Her words struck a chord with those who have experienced similar situations. Nicole urged others to keep private matters off social media, explaining that “you will never win in the court of public opinion—nor does it matter.” The advice came from a place of experience, as Nicole has faced relentless speculation about her own romantic life in the past.

Hunter, for his part, stood firmly by his fiancée, shutting down the criticism and showing unwavering support. Addressing the controversy, he made it clear that the opinions of outsiders mean nothing to him. “I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl's been with me for five years,” Travis Hunter said. He emphasized the toll the negativity takes on both of them, saying, “We’re inseparable. If she hurting, of course I’m going to be hurting.”

Nicole’s comments underscored an important message: public scrutiny can damage relationships when people fuel baseless criticism. Her response, combined with Hunter’s firm defense, served as a reminder that the internet often oversteps its boundaries. In the end, Hunter’s historic achievement and his bond with Lenee are what truly matter.