Travis Scott's highly anticipated album Utopia has finally dropped, and it features a song titled “Skitzo” with Young Thug, where Scott reaffirms his unwavering support for Kanye West. The track, produced by Boi-1da and Jahaan Sweet, showcases Scott's clever wordplay as he references Kanye's bid for the presidency, Complex reports.

In the lyrics, Scott raps, “Crazy how they love to talk sh*t and got no Trident/ I’m loyal, b*tch, I got Ye over Biden,” expressing his loyalty to Kanye over former President Joe Biden.

While Kanye West doesn't make a physical appearance on Utopia, he has numerous production and songwriting credits on the album. Songs like “Thank God,” “God’s Country,” and “Telekinesis” showcase Kanye's contributions to the project.

Travis Scott's unwavering support for Kanye West is noteworthy, given the controversies surrounding the rap and fashion mogul in the past. Last year, Kanye West faced backlash and lost several creative and commercial partnerships after making anti-Semitic comments.

Even more recently, in 2022, Kanye made further anti-Semitic remarks, prompting a response from Joe Biden, who didn't directly mention him but called on those giving a platform to hate speech to consider their impact.

Travis Scott and Kanye West's bond goes back to 2012 when Scott signed a publishing deal with G.O.O.D. Music, Kanye's record label. The connection was facilitated by the legendary DJ Premier, who knew Travis' family and saw potential in the young rapper.

Premier recalled their early meeting, saying, “[Travis] was trying to get me to sign him at a time when the music he was making just wasn’t in my lane. He came to my parents’ house and sat with me, back when Nokia flip phones were a thing.”