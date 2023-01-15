The Jacksonville Jaguars playoff hopes seemed to be on life support heading into halftime of their Wild Card matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite trailing 27-7 heading into the half, though, Trevor Lawrence was able to guide the Jaguars to a wild 31-30 victory over the Chargers, booking their spot in the Divisional Round.

Lawrence certainly contributed to both the Jags first half struggles, and then their ridiculous second half comeback, but at the end of the day, he walked away with the victory. After the game, Lawrence had the perfect reaction to Jacksonville’s crazy comeback win, and took to Twitter to share what pretty much every football fan was thinking after this game.

The Chargers certainly did have the Jaguars in the first half of this game. Aided by four interceptions from Lawrence, they jumped out to a 27-0 lead, and even with Lawrence guiding Jacksonville to a touchdown right at the end of the first half, it seemed like Los Angeles was in total control of this game heading into the second half.

Yet Lawrence led the Jaguars on an improbable rally from the 27-point deficit, which will go down as the third biggest comeback victory in the history of the NFL Playoffs. The Jags and their fans still probably haven’t recovered from this crazy victory, but when they do, they will quickly turn their attention to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, where they hopefully won’t have to pull off one of the craziest comebacks in the history of the league to pick up another victory.