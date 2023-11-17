Tristan Thompson is opening up why he decided to cheat on Khloé Kardashian multiple times throughout their relationship.

Tristan Thompson got vulnerable on the last episode of The Kardashians. In a sit-down with Kourtney Kardashian, he revealed why he repeatedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian throughout their relationship. The former couple shares two children: daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1.

Prior to talking to Kourtney and Kylie, he told Khloé that he's already apologized and had conversations with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian. Kourtney has to held back on her feelings about Tristan, who has admitted that he feels “disgusting” after he cheats. It prompted the eldest Kardashian to grill him on why he consistently was unfaithful to her younger sister if it made him feel horrible about himself.

“I was just cheating for an action, just cheating for a feeling, but also it really came down to not knowing how to love, because that's the way I grew up,” Tristan shares. “What I saw from my dad, how he would treat my mom, as a kid when you see that, the trauma you have, because you can't protect your mom because you're so young and 'cause your mom tells you it's going to be OK, you basically numb your emotions of being scared or feeling sad. It's my form of a defense mechanism.”

While Kourtney has been open about her feelings towards Thompson throughout the season and is cordial with the NBA star, she admitted that she doesn't think he is the right fit for Khloé.

“I don't think you deserve Khloé or the actions that you've done have been something that she's deserved,” Kourtney told Thompson before the episode faded to black.

Tristan Thompson Apologizes To Kylie Jenner For 2019 Jordyn Woods Drama

On his apology tour, he also faced Khloé's younger sister, Kylie Jenner. He infamously kissed the Kylie Cosmetics founder's best friend, Jordyn Woods, back in 2019. He apologized for his actions as a catalyst in their friendship, hitting a rough path.

“The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f**king idiot and just being young and stupid, I just want to say I'm sorry again for that. Life is so short and it sucks because even though we made our mistakes, sometimes it's hard to come back from situations like that,” Thompson said.

A part of the reason why he wants to do better is for his daughter True. He wants her to feel proud of him.

“That's my motivation more than anything,” he said. “I never want my daughter to go to school and talk so great about me, and then some little kid comes and is like, ‘Well, your dad is this, this, this,' and she'll be embarrassed, and that will break my heart.”

Kylie responded positively to his apology, saying, “I appreciate that. I think I was so co-dependent that I could have never imagined my life without her. We would have probably still been living together. And I think she needed to grow without me. I needed to grow without her. But Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up.”

