By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

As Tulane took down USC in the Cotton Bowl, running back Tyjae Spears stole the show. Following the game, he has now made a decision on his NFL future.

Following Tulane’s 46-45 win over USC, Tyjae Spears announced that he would be declaring for the NFL. The Tulane RB1 took to Twitter to announce his decision.

“These past 4 years of college have been unforgettable. There have been many ups and downs throughout my collegiate career but I’m grateful for it all. This journey in football has given me amazing memories and unbreakable bonds with people.” wrote Spears.

Spears then finished his announcement, writing, “With that being said, I will be declaring for the NFL draft. The best is yet to come! God bless. The WAVE ROLLING!”

With the NFL watching, Tyjae Spears delivered an elite performance against a strong USC team. He finished the day rushing for 205 yards and four touchdowns on just 17 total carries.

During his four seasons at Tulane, Spears showed just how good he could be. In 2021, as he earned his biggest role on the field, he broke out. With 129 total carries, he recorded 863 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

This season, as Tulane looked like one of the most dominant teams in the country, Spears managed to stand out. He finished the 2022 campaign rushing for 1,376 yards and 15 touchdowns on 212 carries. Through the air, he added 21 receptions for 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Spears could be one of the more intriguing running back options in the 2023 NFL draft. Based on what he showed this season, he has the potential to make an impact from day one.